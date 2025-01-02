Single Command: Omar Abdullah's Take on Governance in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has criticized the hybrid model of governance, stating that the dual centers of power are disadvantageous. He argued that a single command is more effective for governance, speaking at a press conference on Thursday.

Abdullah noted that while differences in opinion exist, there is no significant confrontation with the Raj Bhavan. He assured that government business rules will be developed collaboratively and forwarded to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

In addressing local issues, Abdullah maintained that citizens should seek resolution at all levels, from the Raj Bhavan to local officials. He also remarked on the importance of finding balance in land development amid talks on land acquisition in Pulwama for a National Institute of Technology campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)