Single Command: Omar Abdullah's Take on Governance in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah argued against the dual centers of power, asserting that the hybrid governance model is less effective. He emphasized the need for a single command center for better system operation and maintained an open stance on public issue redressal, including discussions on statehood restoration.
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has criticized the hybrid model of governance, stating that the dual centers of power are disadvantageous. He argued that a single command is more effective for governance, speaking at a press conference on Thursday.
Abdullah noted that while differences in opinion exist, there is no significant confrontation with the Raj Bhavan. He assured that government business rules will be developed collaboratively and forwarded to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
In addressing local issues, Abdullah maintained that citizens should seek resolution at all levels, from the Raj Bhavan to local officials. He also remarked on the importance of finding balance in land development amid talks on land acquisition in Pulwama for a National Institute of Technology campus.
