South Korea in Turmoil: Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Vows Defiance Amid Arrest Threat

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces impeachment and potential arrest, has issued a defiant statement to his supporters, vowing to fight against the accusations posed against him.

Yoon's letter highlights his intent to 'fight until the end,' rallying his followers as the political crisis in South Korea deepens.

This unprecedented move could make Yoon the first sitting South Korean president to be detained for trying to impose martial law. Authorities are on a tight schedule to bring him to justice before the warrant expires.

