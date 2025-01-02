Left Menu

South Korea in Turmoil: Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Vows Defiance Amid Arrest Threat

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, facing arrest for alleged insurrection, vows to fight on against impeachment. His supporters rally, while a court warrant looms over Yoon for attempting to impose martial law. The situation remains tense as authorities and his legal team debate his fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:15 IST
President

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces impeachment and potential arrest, has issued a defiant statement to his supporters, vowing to fight against the accusations posed against him.

Yoon's letter highlights his intent to 'fight until the end,' rallying his followers as the political crisis in South Korea deepens.

This unprecedented move could make Yoon the first sitting South Korean president to be detained for trying to impose martial law. Authorities are on a tight schedule to bring him to justice before the warrant expires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

