Call for Justice: Fast-Track Trial Demanded in Sarpanch's Murder Case
Maharashtra NCP minister Dhananjay Munde advocates for a fast-track trial and capital punishment for those involved in the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch in Beed district. In response to the crime, a Special Investigation Team was formed to ensure a thorough investigation, following opposition's demands for justice.
Maharashtra's NCP minister, Dhananjay Munde, has called for a fast-track trial and the death penalty for those responsible for the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of a Beed district village.
Deshmukh, abducted and killed on December 9, allegedly became a target for opposing an extortion attempt linked to a windmill company. Munde confirmed that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is thoroughly investigating the case.
A Special Investigation Team, headed by CID's Deputy Inspector General Basavraj Teli, has been tasked with the probe to ensure comprehensive justice, amidst opposition pressures for transparent proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
