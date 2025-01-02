Left Menu

Call for Justice: Fast-Track Trial Demanded in Sarpanch's Murder Case

Maharashtra NCP minister Dhananjay Munde advocates for a fast-track trial and capital punishment for those involved in the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch in Beed district. In response to the crime, a Special Investigation Team was formed to ensure a thorough investigation, following opposition's demands for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 13:47 IST
Call for Justice: Fast-Track Trial Demanded in Sarpanch's Murder Case
Dhananjay Munde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's NCP minister, Dhananjay Munde, has called for a fast-track trial and the death penalty for those responsible for the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of a Beed district village.

Deshmukh, abducted and killed on December 9, allegedly became a target for opposing an extortion attempt linked to a windmill company. Munde confirmed that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is thoroughly investigating the case.

A Special Investigation Team, headed by CID's Deputy Inspector General Basavraj Teli, has been tasked with the probe to ensure comprehensive justice, amidst opposition pressures for transparent proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025