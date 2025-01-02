New Year’s Night Turns Tragic: Queens Mass Shooting Details Emerge

In Queens, New York, New Year's celebrations took a horrific turn as a mass shooting left ten individuals injured. The New York Police Department reported that the incident unfolded outside a private events club late on New Year's Day.

The perpetrators, identified as 3-4 males, opened fire on a gathering crowd. Fortunately, all the injured, including six females and four males, are expected to recover. Authorities have ruled out terrorism as a motive behind the attack.

This shooting was one of several tragic events that New Year's Day in the U.S. Earlier, New Orleans witnessed a truck drive into a crowded street, killing 15, while a Tesla truck explosion near a Las Vegas hotel claimed one life and injured seven. Officials are vigorously seeking suspects and investigating the possibility of terror links in these cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)