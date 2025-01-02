Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Upholds Height Requirement in CAPF Recruitment

The Calcutta High Court dismissed a candidate's petition challenging his rejection from the Central Armed Police Force recruitment due to height deficiency. The court maintained that the scope for interfering with the physical standard test results is limited. The candidate argued for leniency based on outdated guidelines, which was denied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:00 IST
The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a petition by a candidate seeking selection as a constable in the Central Armed Police Force. The petitioner, Harun Miah, was rejected due to failing the stipulated height requirement.

Justice Arindam Mukherjee ruled that there is limited scope for the court to interfere with physical standard test results. The petition highlighted outdated guidelines for height relaxation, which the court deemed inapplicable.

Union government lawyers argued that granting such relaxations could undermine established selection criteria. The court noted that Miah's height was below the required 170 cm, even when potential relaxations were considered.

