Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Undertakes Banking and Infrastructure Revamp

The Maharashtra government has approved the opening of accounts at Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank for government employee salaries. Controlled by BJP leader Pravin Darekar, the bank will also host public sector deposits. E-cabinet discussions and infrastructure project identification enhancements were also undertaken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:40 IST
Maharashtra Government Undertakes Banking and Infrastructure Revamp
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Maharashtra government has sanctioned the commencement of salary accounts for state employees at the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank, overseen by BJP's Pravin Darekar.

During a cabinet meeting under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, talks ventured into utilizing MDCC Bank for public sector deposits and the greenlighting of land for a cooperative training hub.

Further discussions encompassed the introduction of an 'E-cabinet' initiative to reduce paper use, alongside a new system for tracking state infrastructure projects to enhance coordination and prevent overlap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025