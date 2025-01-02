Maharashtra Government Undertakes Banking and Infrastructure Revamp

In a decisive move, the Maharashtra government has sanctioned the commencement of salary accounts for state employees at the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank, overseen by BJP's Pravin Darekar.

During a cabinet meeting under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, talks ventured into utilizing MDCC Bank for public sector deposits and the greenlighting of land for a cooperative training hub.

Further discussions encompassed the introduction of an 'E-cabinet' initiative to reduce paper use, alongside a new system for tracking state infrastructure projects to enhance coordination and prevent overlap.

