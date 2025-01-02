Maharashtra Government Undertakes Banking and Infrastructure Revamp
The Maharashtra government has approved the opening of accounts at Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank for government employee salaries. Controlled by BJP leader Pravin Darekar, the bank will also host public sector deposits. E-cabinet discussions and infrastructure project identification enhancements were also undertaken.
In a decisive move, the Maharashtra government has sanctioned the commencement of salary accounts for state employees at the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank, overseen by BJP's Pravin Darekar.
During a cabinet meeting under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, talks ventured into utilizing MDCC Bank for public sector deposits and the greenlighting of land for a cooperative training hub.
Further discussions encompassed the introduction of an 'E-cabinet' initiative to reduce paper use, alongside a new system for tracking state infrastructure projects to enhance coordination and prevent overlap.
