Uttar Pradesh Budget Criticized: Demand for MLAs' Salaries Linked to Inflation

In a spirited debate during the budget session, Uttar Pradesh Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra called for lawmakers' salaries to be linked to the inflation index. She pressed for an increase in MLA funds by Rs 2 crore, citing financial struggles faced by 80% of MLAs in fulfilling their roles.

Mishra criticized the state budget as lacking substance, highlighting the state's underutilized expenditures. She expressed concerns over the daunting state debt, pointing to Rs 7.7 lakh crore borrowed and questioned additional Rs 51,000 crore outlined in the budget, emphasizing an average debt of Rs 34,000 per citizen.

Furthermore, she raised doubts about lofty revenue targets within the budget, including a 57% increase in GST revenue and significant hikes in other taxes, warning the financial burden would inevitably fall on the public.

