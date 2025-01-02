Left Menu

Activist Demands Probe into Police Role in Sarpanch's Murder

Activist Anjali Damania demands an investigation into the former Beed Superintendent of Police's role in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and alleged fly ash misappropriation. Damania criticizes the police's failure to apprehend Maharashtra minister's aide Walmik Karad, highlighting concerns over local law enforcement inefficiency and alleged corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:32 IST
Prominent activist Anjali Damania on Thursday called for an investigation into the actions of the former Superintendent of Police of Beed, who was transferred last month, in connection with the murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and alleged malpractices involving fly ash from a power plant.

Damania, who visited the MAHAGENCO thermal power project in Beed, claimed police improbably failed to locate Dhananjay Munde's aide, Walmik Karad, despite Karad announcing his surrender on social media.

Damania also raised issues about alleged police complicity with Karad and called for justice and accountability, questioning the former SP's failure to act on reports from MAHAGENCO regarding fly ash theft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

