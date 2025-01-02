Left Menu

Urgent Call for Relief: Odisha Farmers Hit by Unseasonal Rains

Naveen Patnaik, Leader of the Opposition, urged Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to provide compensation to farmers impacted by unseasonal rains. Patnaik visited the hardest-hit districts and highlighted the severe crop damage and farmer distress. He demanded immediate government action to aid the affected farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Patnaik, Leader of the Opposition in Odisha, has expressed serious concern over the plight of farmers affected by unseasonal rains, urging the state's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, to take immediate compensatory action.

In a recent tour of rain-affected districts, including Ganjam, Puri, and Kendrapara, Patnaik witnessed firsthand the extensive damage to crops and the distress among the farming community. He cited a tragic incident where a young farmer, Krutibas Swain, allegedly took his life due to crop loss.

Patnaik emphasized the need for the government to focus efforts on providing adequate compensation, suggesting that Odisha's farmers could have benefited from a special category status during this crisis. Meanwhile, the state's BJP-led government has commenced the survey of crop damage and pledged compensation to those affected.

