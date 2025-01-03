Left Menu

Remembering Jimmy Carter: The Indian Village That Honors a U.S. President

An Indian village, renamed in honor of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, fondly recalls his visit nearly 50 years ago. As preparations for his state funeral are underway in Washington, the villagers pay tribute to Carter’s legacy and the memorable connection he established during his 1978 visit.

Updated: 03-01-2025 09:32 IST
Jimmy Carter

Thousands of miles from Washington, D.C., an Indian village named after former U.S. President Jimmy Carter celebrates his legacy as they prepare to honor him in his forthcoming state funeral. Carter, who passed away at 100, left a profound impact on 'Carterpuri,' a small hamlet near Delhi.

Originally known as Daulatpur Nasirabad, the village was renamed after Carter visited the area in 1978. Accompanied by his wife, Rosalynn, he experienced traditional Indian hospitality, immersing himself briefly in the local culture. This visit is still fondly remembered by local residents.

Following his recent passing, villagers paid tribute by garlanding his photograph, highlighting the esteem they held for Carter. U.S. Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, also acknowledged the village's homage, underscoring the warmth and respect with which Carter and his legacy are cherished in India.

