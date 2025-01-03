Left Menu

Constable Arrested Over Hotel Manager's Death at New Year Bash in Chamba

A police constable was arrested following the alleged murder of a hotel manager during a New Year's party in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. Anoop Kumar and Amit Kumar, both constables, engaged in a conflict with Rajinder Kumar and a hotel staff member. Further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-01-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 14:16 IST
A police constable has been arrested while another remains in custody following the alleged killing of a hotel manager at a New Year's party in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, as officials disclosed on Friday. The constables, named Anoop Kumar and Amit Kumar, were stationed in Chamba district, and the victim has been identified as hotel manager Rajinder Kumar.

The incident unfolded at a hotel in Banikhet, Chamba, where a New Year's celebration was underway. According to police reports, constables Anoop and Amit engaged in a heated exchange with Rajinder and hotel staff member Sachin. Amid the confrontation, Rajinder, Anoop, and Sachin fell from an elevated parking area, resulting in injuries, with Rajinder Kumar later succumbing to his wounds.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav indicated that Amit has been apprehended, and Anoop will face arrest following his discharge from medical care. The involvement of a third officer remains under investigative scrutiny. After initial protests by Rajinder's family, which momentarily blocked the Pathankot-Chamba National Highway, the protests ceased upon assurances of firm action by the authorities. Further, the SP revealed that evidence from CCTV footage points to a scuffle, and comprehensive investigations are in progress.

