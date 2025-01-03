Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights Aspirational Districts as Engines of Growth During Visit to Kadapa

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized the transformative potential of the Aspirational District Program (ADP) during a detailed review meeting on the third day of his visit to YSR Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted the Modi Government’s commitment to equitable development and the role of aspirational districts in driving progress across the nation.

Dr. Singh conducted a comprehensive review of the ADP and engaged with local MLAs and elected representatives to evaluate progress and identify future strategies. He urged them to collaborate closely with the central government to transform Kadapa into a model aspirational district.

The Minister emphasized the importance of citizen engagement in implementing central schemes, urging representatives to ensure these initiatives reach every eligible beneficiary. He outlined key programs that have significantly contributed to rural development and poverty alleviation.

Key Programs Highlighted

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) Dr. Singh stressed the importance of ensuring comprehensive health insurance coverage under PM-JAY, especially for vulnerable populations like senior citizens above 70 years of age. He called for rigorous outreach to guarantee all eligible citizens benefit from the scheme. Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Yojana The Minister discussed the impact of promoting solar energy solutions to empower rural households, reduce energy costs, and promote environmental sustainability. PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Dr. Singh lauded the scheme’s success in providing financial stability to small and marginal farmers, boosting agricultural productivity and enhancing rural livelihoods. Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM Vishwakarma) The Minister underscored the significance of supporting traditional artisans and craftsmen through skill development, access to modern tools, and financial resources. He emphasized the need to integrate these communities into mainstream economic activities. Census Data and Beneficiary Identification Accurate and updated census data is critical for identifying beneficiaries of welfare programs. Dr. Singh urged local authorities to prioritize updating lists to ensure resources are directed to those in need.

Key Requests and Assurances

Local representatives presented several pressing issues to the Union Minister, including the need for improved infrastructure, better healthcare facilities, and enhanced educational opportunities. Dr. Singh assured them that he would escalate these concerns to the relevant Central Ministries for prompt action.

Additional Initiatives Announced

Digital Literacy Drive: The Minister announced a targeted campaign to enhance digital skills among rural youth, empowering them to tap into emerging economic opportunities.

Agricultural Support Programs: New funding will be allocated to promote sustainable farming practices and modernize irrigation facilities.

Tourism Development: Dr. Singh emphasized Kadapa’s potential as a tourism hub, proposing investments in heritage site preservation and eco-tourism projects.

Vision for Holistic Development

Dr. Singh reiterated that the Aspirational Districts Program is a cornerstone of the Modi Government’s vision for an inclusive and progressive India. He stated, “The satisfaction of citizens and their empowerment is at the heart of every government initiative. The Aspirational Districts Program is designed to ensure that even the most underdeveloped regions can access opportunities for growth and prosperity.”

Commitment to Inclusive Growth

Dr. Singh’s proactive engagements in Kadapa reflect the government’s dedication to turning policies into impactful actions. Through the ADP and other transformative schemes, the administration remains focused on uplifting communities, enhancing infrastructure, and fostering innovation, creating a blueprint for equitable and sustainable development across India.

The Minister concluded his visit by encouraging stakeholders to continue collaborating toward making Kadapa a leading aspirational district, setting a precedent for holistic development nationwide.