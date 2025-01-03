Left Menu

GOC Visits Forward Areas: Strengthening Security Along LoC

Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva of the White Knight Corps visited forward areas along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch to assess security readiness. He also discussed national security and governance with IAS trainees, highlighting the importance of civil-military cooperation for a stronger India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-01-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 15:28 IST
On Friday, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, General Officer Commanding of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps, conducted a visit to forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) within Rajouri and Poonch districts. The visit aimed to review current security measures and operational preparedness, according to officials.

The General engaged in dialogue with trainee IAS officers, focusing on topics such as national security, governance, and the synergy between civil and military entities. He underscored these elements as crucial to fortifying India's security infrastructure.

During this strategic tour, the General was accompanied by the GOC of the Ace of Spades Division, and they commended the troops on their unwavering dedication to peace, urging sustained vigilance and readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

