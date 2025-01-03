Fake Travel NOCs Racket Busted at Delhi Airport

Delhi Police have arrested an agent involved in a fraudulent scheme providing fake travel non-objection certificates (NOCs) to four foreign nationals seeking to travel to Russia.

Dinesh Sharma, 44, from Uttam Nagar, was apprehended for facilitating forged documents that four Nepalese nationals used in an attempt to secure immigration clearance at IGI Airport.

The case came to light on December 30 when officials flagged suspicious travel documents, including forged NOCs supposedly from the Nepal Embassy. Following confirmation of their forgery, authorities initiated an investigation, resulting in Sharma's arrest and further inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)