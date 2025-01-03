Left Menu

Fake Travel NOCs Racket Busted at Delhi Airport

The Delhi Police arrested Dinesh Sharma for facilitating fake travel NOCs to four Nepalese nationals attempting to board a flight to Russia. The forged documents were flagged by immigration authorities and later verified as fake by the Nepal Embassy. An investigation into the matter is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 16:42 IST
Fake Travel NOCs Racket Busted at Delhi Airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have arrested an agent involved in a fraudulent scheme providing fake travel non-objection certificates (NOCs) to four foreign nationals seeking to travel to Russia.

Dinesh Sharma, 44, from Uttam Nagar, was apprehended for facilitating forged documents that four Nepalese nationals used in an attempt to secure immigration clearance at IGI Airport.

The case came to light on December 30 when officials flagged suspicious travel documents, including forged NOCs supposedly from the Nepal Embassy. Following confirmation of their forgery, authorities initiated an investigation, resulting in Sharma's arrest and further inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025