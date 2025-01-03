Left Menu

Delhi's 'Farishtey' Scheme Controversy: A Clash of Accusations

The 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme controversy highlights clashes between Delhi's AAP government and the LG's office. Allegations of non-payment and obstruction were made by Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, but subsequent claims suggest political maneuvering. Despite disputes, financial disbursements continued, and the scheme served thousands of road accident victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's health minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, withdrew a Supreme Court petition regarding the 'Farishtey' scheme, which allegedly became ineffective due to unpaid dues. The LG's office claims his actions were baseless, aiming to disparage the Lieutenant Governor.

The AAP government feared court exposure of their alleged 'lies', prompting the petition's withdrawal. In contrast, the AAP accuses the LG's office of court contempt and misinterpretation. The 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' initiative, launched in 2019, provides free medical aid for accident victims. Alleged interference by the LG's office spurred this legal battle.

The LG office argues that substantial payments were made, contradicting Bharadwaj's claims. It views withdrawing the petition as vindication, while the AAP alleges payments were released solely due to Supreme Court pressure, criticizing the LG for political interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

