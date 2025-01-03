J P Nadda Inaugurates S-VYASA's New Campus, Launches DIGI-Vyasa and Vyasa TV

Shri J P Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, inaugurated the state-of-the-art campus of the School of Advanced Studies, Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA), Deemed to Be University, in Bengaluru. The event also marked the launch of DIGI-Vyasa, a digital platform, and Vyasa TV, a dedicated channel for yoga and wellness.

The new campus of S-VYASA is focused on engineering, computer applications, and management, integrating modern education with traditional Indian knowledge systems like Yoga, Ayurveda, and Naturopathy. Under the tagline "Education Meets Industry," the campus aims to bridge academic learning with practical industry exposure.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Nadda lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a comprehensive healthcare system that synergizes AYUSH with modern medicine. He stated, “Our government is dedicated to fostering holistic healthcare through integration and innovation. The addition of AYUSH blocks in 22 AIIMS institutions exemplifies this commitment.”

Global and National Advancements in AYUSH

Shri Nadda highlighted India’s leadership in traditional medicine, noting the establishment of a Global Traditional Medicine Centre by the WHO in Jamnagar, Gujarat. “This center will serve as the world’s hub for innovation and studies in traditional medicine,” he said.

Other notable developments in the AYUSH sector include:

A 600-bedded Arogya Dham blending traditional and modern medical practices.

The Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) in Jhajjar, Haryana.

The National Institute of Naturopathy in Pune, Maharashtra.

The Minister emphasized that research in AYUSH has gained international recognition. Collaborations with institutions like CSIR, ICMR, and the Department of Biotechnology have bolstered credibility through publication in leading medical journals.

S-VYASA’s Pioneering Role

S-VYASA has significantly contributed to this progress. Its research center, Anvesana, has published over 1,000 globally acclaimed research papers. The institution is a testament to the harmonious blending of traditional wisdom with cutting-edge scientific research.

Shri Nadda emphasized, “S-VYASA is not only an educational institution but also a center of excellence fostering a transformative learning environment. Its work aligns perfectly with the government’s efforts to mainstream AYUSH.”

Dignitaries Laud the Institution’s Contributions

The event saw the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Maha Swamiji, Dr. HR Nagendra, founder and vice-chancellor of S-VYASA, and Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys. State ministers Shri V Somanna and Smt. Shobha Karandlaje, Member of Parliament Shri Tejasvi Surya, and AICTE Chairman Prof. TG Sitharam were also in attendance.

Future Roadmap: AYUSH and Digital Integration

DIGI-Vyasa and Vyasa TV are set to revolutionize access to wellness education by bringing digital resources to students, practitioners, and the global community. These initiatives are part of a broader mission to create a robust ecosystem for holistic health education and research.

Shri Nadda concluded by commending the founders and contributors of S-VYASA for their visionary efforts, stating, “This institution is a beacon of hope for blending the best of traditional and modern sciences, paving the way for a healthier future for all.”