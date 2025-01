Cross-Border Tensions: Ukraine-Russia Conflict Escalates

Two people were killed in attacks along the Ukraine-Russia border on Friday, according to local officials. In Chernihiv, a northern Ukrainian city, three missiles struck a residential area, killing one person, injuring four others, and destroying two houses. The regional governor shared an image showing a destroyed home facade.

Meanwhile, in Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have maintained control over areas five months post-incursion, a civilian was killed by a drone strike, as reported by the regional governor. The Ukrainian military stated on Thursday it executed a high-precision strike on a Russian command post in the same region. Russia's military noted it had intercepted four Ukrainian missiles.

The Russian side claims it has regained most territories initially captured by Ukrainian forces during their border incursion into Kursk in August.

