Alarm Over Deadly Drone Strikes in Sudan

The United Nations human rights chief raised serious concerns on Wednesday following reports of more than 50 civilians killed in drone strikes in Sudan over a two-day period last week.

According to the U.N., at least 57 civilians, including 15 children, died between Sunday and Monday in separate attacks across four states, underscoring the destructive impact of drone warfare on civilians and infrastructure.

The attacks, allegedly involving the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, targeted markets and schools, with Greater Kordofan becoming a critical front in the ongoing conflict, which has already displaced millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)