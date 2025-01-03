Tightened Security at Maha Kumbh: Foreign Nationals Questioned
Four foreign nationals at Maha Kumbh were questioned due to suspicions; one from Russia was deported for expired documents. Authorities emphasize constant surveillance for devotee safety. The Maha Kumbh police scrutinize local and international visitors, enhancing vigilance as a precautionary measure.
- Country:
- India
Authorities at the Maha Kumbh have intensified surveillance after questioning four foreign nationals labeled as suspicious. One Russian's documents were expired, leading to deportation, officials confirmed.
The foreign nationals included a Russian, a German, and two Belarusians. While the German and Belarusian nationals had valid paperwork, the Russian national from Moscow faced deportation due to expired visa and passport.
Rajesh Dwivedi, Senior Superintendent of Police, stated that security measures are robust, targeting suspicious individuals to ensure the safety of devotees. Strict oversight by the Maha Kumbh police aims to maintain vigilance both day and night.
(With inputs from agencies.)