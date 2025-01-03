Left Menu

Unraveling the Beed Sarpanch Murder Mystery

The Crime Investigation Department's Special Investigation Team is probing the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Deshmukh was allegedly abducted and killed for attempting to halt an extortion related to a windmill project. Suspects include a doctor linked to the absconding accused, Sudarshan Ghule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Investigation Department is intensifying its investigation into the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, with sources confirming that three individuals have been questioned.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog, was reportedly killed on December 9 for intervening in an extortion scheme targeting an energy firm involved in a windmill project. Among those questioned is a doctor believed to have aided the absconding suspect Sudarshan Ghule's escape.

Authorities are deploying multiple police teams to apprehend fugitives. Vishnu Chate, arrested in the extortion case, disclosed his communication with the energy company's project manager and principal accused Walmik Karad. Karad was arrested and remanded in police custody in Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

