Cops Collared: Navi Mumbai Officers Busted for Theft and Extortion

Four police personnel, including an Assistant Inspector, from the Anti-Terrorism Cell were arrested for allegedly stealing cash and gold during a raid in Navi Mumbai. The accused also extorted money from another woman, prompting an investigation that confirmed the allegations, leading to their arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The arrest of four police officers, including an Assistant Police Inspector, has rocked Navi Mumbai after they allegedly stole cash and gold during a raid. The officers from the Anti-Terrorism Cell are also accused of extorting $5,000 from a woman in Kalyan.

This came to light when the victim reported missing valuables, leading to an investigation that confirmed the criminal activities of the same police team. The alleged misconduct has resulted in the registration of an FIR against the officers and their immediate detention.

Senior police officials confirmed the authenticity of the complaints, triggering a probe. The scandal has raised serious concerns over trust in local law enforcement, raising questions and indignation among the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

