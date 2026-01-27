Cops Collared: Navi Mumbai Officers Busted for Theft and Extortion

The arrest of four police officers, including an Assistant Police Inspector, has rocked Navi Mumbai after they allegedly stole cash and gold during a raid. The officers from the Anti-Terrorism Cell are also accused of extorting $5,000 from a woman in Kalyan.

This came to light when the victim reported missing valuables, leading to an investigation that confirmed the criminal activities of the same police team. The alleged misconduct has resulted in the registration of an FIR against the officers and their immediate detention.

Senior police officials confirmed the authenticity of the complaints, triggering a probe. The scandal has raised serious concerns over trust in local law enforcement, raising questions and indignation among the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)