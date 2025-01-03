Collaboration Brings Progress to Hammanskraal’s Water Crisis

The Department of Water and Sanitation, Gauteng Provincial Government, City of Tshwane, and Magalies Water are working collaboratively to address the long-standing water challenges in Hammanskraal. This united effort has shown significant progress in ensuring a reliable and safe water supply for residents.

Phase One of the Water Treatment Project Completed

In October 2024, Magalies Water and the City of Tshwane completed the first phase of the Hammanskraal water treatment project. The advanced facility features four package plants designed to provide clean, potable water. This achievement follows a directive by the Minister of Water and Sanitation aimed at alleviating water scarcity and contamination issues in the region.

With phase one now operational, 12.5 megalitres per day (ML/d) of treated water are being supplied to various regions in Hammanskraal. The wards benefiting from this include:

Ward 49: Mandela Village

Mandela Village Ward 73: Marokolong

Marokolong Ward 74: Ramotse

Ramotse Ward 75: Kekana Gardens (Steve Bikoville)

Kekana Gardens (Steve Bikoville) Babelegi Industrial Area

Ensuring Water Quality and Compliance

Significant efforts have been undertaken to ensure the water meets the South African National Standards (SANS) 241:2015 for drinking water. Actions include:

Flushing the reticulation system to remove impurities.

to remove impurities. Monitoring and optimizing the water quality through frequent testing.

the water quality through frequent testing. Addressing turbidity challenges, ensuring water clarity and quality.

The Babelegi Reservoir, which services the region, now consistently distributes water compliant with all four critical indices of SANS 241:2015—Acute Health I & II, Chronic Health, and Aesthetic standards.

From December 23, 2024, water quality in the affected areas has consistently met national safety benchmarks. However, specific areas continue to face turbidity challenges, requiring ongoing interventions by Magalies Water and the City of Tshwane.

Current Milestones Achieved

The Klipdrift Package Plant continues to supply 12.5 ML/day of treated water.

continues to supply 12.5 ML/day of treated water. Water quality has been verified by an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory .

. Water in most regions is safe for human consumption, with formal confirmation pending resolution of remaining turbidity issues.

Next Steps and Community Awareness

The City of Tshwane will issue a formal notification once all operational compliance targets are met, officially declaring the water safe for consumption. Residents are advised to remain informed and adhere to water conservation practices.

The department emphasized South Africa’s status as a water-scarce country, urging citizens to conserve this vital resource. “Every drop counts,” the statement reiterated, highlighting the need for collective responsibility in water usage.

Future Phases and Broader Impact

Plans for subsequent project phases aim to enhance water delivery infrastructure and expand coverage to underserved areas. These initiatives are expected to further stabilize the water supply and foster long-term resilience against water crises.

This project stands as a testament to the power of intergovernmental collaboration in addressing pressing service delivery challenges, ensuring clean and reliable water for all citizens.