A troubling rise in extremist activities involving veterans and military members is unfolding in the U.S., raising questions about their increased involvement in violence driven by ideological beliefs. In incidents like those in New Orleans and Las Vegas, the attackers' military backgrounds have contributed to heightened risks of mass casualties.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar and Matthew Livelsberger, both linked to the military, have been involved in recent high-profile attacks. Jabbar's rampage in New Orleans left multiple fatalities, while Livelsberger's explosive act in Las Vegas indicated potential political motivations, sparking investigations and concern among officials.

Despite the tiny fraction of service members radicalizing, their involvement adds severe risks to extremist plots. A lack of comprehensive tracking efforts within the Pentagon leaves gaps in assessing these threats. Research indicates an uptick in such cases, emphasizing the need for continued scrutiny and action from both researchers and government authorities.

