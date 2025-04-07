Left Menu

CPI(M) Leader M A Baby Criticizes BJP's Alleged Neo-Fascism Amidst Attacks on 'L2: Empuraan'

M A Baby, newly elected CPI(M) general secretary, accuses the BJP-led central government of neo-fascist actions, specifically targeting the film 'L2: Empuraan.' He asserts that the film faced attacks due to political dialogues and criticizes the Modi government for using central agencies against its creators.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:11 IST
M A Baby, the freshly appointed general secretary of CPI(M), has openly accused the BJP-led central government of adopting neo-fascist tendencies. This allegation springs from a recent incident involving an attack on the film 'L2: Empuraan,' starring Mohanlal.

Speaking at the AKG Centre, the party headquarters, M A Baby highlighted that despite the film having no significant political inclination, it was targeted due to its content which references past communal violence. This, he argued, represents a broader trend of suppressing dissent.

Moreover, Baby denounced the government's move to investigate the film's creators using central agencies, describing it as a misuse of power. He simultaneously applauded the LDF government in Kerala for maintaining progress amidst financial strains imposed by the Union government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

