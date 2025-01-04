Tensions Escalate in Pithampur Over Toxic Waste Disposal Linked to Bhopal Tragedy
Madhya Pradesh police filed five cases against protesters in Pithampur, Dhar district, opposing the incineration of toxic waste from the Bhopal disaster. Protests led to prohibitory orders. Two attempted self-immolation, but were stopped. The Chief Minister is awaiting court guidance before proceeding further.
Tensions soared in Pithampur, Dhar district, as residents vehemently opposed the disposal of toxic waste linked to the Bhopal disaster, prompting police action.
On Friday, angry protests erupted upon the arrival of the waste at Ramky Enviro for incineration, compelling authorities to enforce prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, banning public assembly near the facility.
With the situation reaching a critical point, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened a high-level meeting to evaluate the escalating tensions, deciding to pause any further waste disposal movement until court-issued directives are clarified.
