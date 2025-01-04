Delhi Police Busts Dating App Scam Targeting Women
Delhi Police arrested 23-year-old Tushar Bisht, accused of defrauding over 700 women by posing as a US-based model on dating apps. He allegedly used fake profiles to gain women's trust, blackmailing them after obtaining private images, and extorting money. Evidence and multiple bank transactions were uncovered.
Delhi Police have apprehended Tushar Bisht, a 23-year-old accused of deceiving over 700 women through dating apps while posing as a US-based model, officials announced on Saturday.
The West district's cyber police arrested Bisht for exploiting online platforms like Bumble and Snapchat, drawing victims with fake profiles, and extorting money after acquiring private photos and videos.
The arrest was made after a special team tracked him to Shakarpur in east Delhi. Preliminary investigations revealed over 500 interactions on Bumble and 200 on Snapchat and WhatsApp, with incriminating evidence found on his mobile phone.
