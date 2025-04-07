Manipur Police Clamp Down on KCP-Noyon: Arms Cache Seized amid Extortion Arrests

In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, Manipur Police have arrested an active member of the KCP-Noyon group, suspected of being involved in extortion operations across Imphal West district. Identified as Waikhom Loveson Singh, 31, authorities seized a large cache of arms and ammunition from his possession, confirming his connection to the alleged activities.

According to official sources, the arrest took place under the jurisdiction of Imphal West District. A follow-up operation conducted by security forces led to the recovery of sophisticated weaponry near the Nambul River area, further highlighting the extent of unlawful operations in the region. Items seized include rifles, grenades, and military-grade equipment.

Meanwhile, the region witnessed cultural resilience as the Assam Rifles facilitated the Kongba Maru Festival in Imphal East, ensuring smooth conduct of the event for over 600 devotees. The festival unfolded amidst growing security operations, including a joint endeavor with various agencies, apprehending multiple cadres and preventing further threats across several districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)