Congress Slams 'Extortionist' Government Amid Economic Concerns

The Congress party has labeled the government as 'extortionist' over recent price hikes in gas cylinders and excise duty on petrol and diesel. They attributed the surge in unemployment to flawed policies, now considering it the nation's 'biggest epidemic', as highlighted at their AICC session.

Participants, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, backed a 'Nyaypath' resolution. It recalled India's average 8% GDP growth from 2004-2014 under Congress rule. The resolution criticized the current wealth disparity and called for MSME rejuvenation.

The Congress challenged the BJP's policy shifts and lack of women in leadership, also advocating for policies safeguarding workers' rights in the gig economy. The need for a legal guarantee of MSP for crops and women's reservation implementation remains a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)