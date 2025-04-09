Left Menu

Congress Slams 'Extortionist' Government Amid Economic Concerns

The Congress condemned the government as 'extortionist' for gas and fuel price hikes, citing economic issues like unemployment and wealth disparity. The party detailed past achievements, criticized BJP's policies, and advocated for MSME support and women's rights enforcement in their 'Nyaypath' resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:31 IST
Congress Slams 'Extortionist' Government Amid Economic Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has labeled the government as 'extortionist' over recent price hikes in gas cylinders and excise duty on petrol and diesel. They attributed the surge in unemployment to flawed policies, now considering it the nation's 'biggest epidemic', as highlighted at their AICC session.

Participants, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, backed a 'Nyaypath' resolution. It recalled India's average 8% GDP growth from 2004-2014 under Congress rule. The resolution criticized the current wealth disparity and called for MSME rejuvenation.

The Congress challenged the BJP's policy shifts and lack of women in leadership, also advocating for policies safeguarding workers' rights in the gig economy. The need for a legal guarantee of MSP for crops and women's reservation implementation remains a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025