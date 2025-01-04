Inter-state Recruitment Scam Busted: Mastermind Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force has apprehended a key member of an inter-state gang involved in a recruitment scam targeting Indian Army aspirants, authorities announced on Saturday.

The suspect, Rahul Kumar, was detained late Friday night at Meerut Cantonment in Sadar Bazar following a diligent operation spearheaded by Additional Superintendent of Police, STF Field Unit, Meerut, Brijesh Kumar Singh.

Recovered from Kumar were incriminating items including fake Indian Army admit cards, a list of sham Agniveer candidates, and mobile phones, confirming the gang's fraudulent activities. The STF states that their investigation revealed connections to other gang members across various states, with further inquiries underway.

