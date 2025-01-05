Crackdown on Suspected Illegal Meat Unit in Delhi
Delhi Police have initiated a probe into a suspected illegal meat processing unit in Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi. The investigation follows a complaint from an NGO about alleged beef packaging. Forensic tests will be conducted on samples collected from the site for verification.
Delhi Police are investigating an alleged illegal meat processing unit in Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi, after receiving a complaint from an NGO suggesting the facility was packaging beef.
Authorities swiftly dispatched a team led by senior police officials to inspect the premises and gather evidence.
Medical experts are involved in the process, tasked with collecting meat samples for forensic testing to confirm the allegations.
