Left Menu

Crackdown on Suspected Illegal Meat Unit in Delhi

Delhi Police have initiated a probe into a suspected illegal meat processing unit in Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi. The investigation follows a complaint from an NGO about alleged beef packaging. Forensic tests will be conducted on samples collected from the site for verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 19:13 IST
Crackdown on Suspected Illegal Meat Unit in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police are investigating an alleged illegal meat processing unit in Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi, after receiving a complaint from an NGO suggesting the facility was packaging beef.

Authorities swiftly dispatched a team led by senior police officials to inspect the premises and gather evidence.

Medical experts are involved in the process, tasked with collecting meat samples for forensic testing to confirm the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025