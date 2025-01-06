China's Stock Exchanges Court Foreign Investment Amid Market Challenges
The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges have engaged with foreign institutions to promote openness in China's capital markets. Despite significant market declines, officials emphasize the robust fundamentals and resilience of China's economy. The exchanges have considered foreign entities' views to enhance market conditions.
- Country:
- China
The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges have recently engaged in dialogues with foreign institutions, reiterating their commitment to further open up China's capital markets. In their communication, the Shanghai Stock Exchange underscored the solid fundamentals and resilience of China's economy, even amid a complex international backdrop.
Meanwhile, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange released a separate statement highlighting its attentiveness to the opinions and suggestions of foreign institutions regarding China's stock markets. These discussions occur against the backdrop of a significant downturn that impacted Chinese markets at the onset of 2025.
As China's stock exchanges seek to bolster confidence and attract foreign investment, both bourses appear keen on leveraging international insights to navigate current market challenges and foster a more globally integrated capital environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Usyk's Triumph: A Symbol of Ukrainian Resilience
King Charles III: Unity and Resilience Amid Health Journey
The Dalai Lama's Journey: Resilience, Longevity, and the Future of Tibetan Buddhism
UK Economy Stalls in Third Quarter
UNDP and JICA Strengthen Partnership to Boost Socio-Economic Resilience in Iraq