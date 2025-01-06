China's Stock Exchanges Court Foreign Investment Amid Market Challenges

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges have recently engaged in dialogues with foreign institutions, reiterating their commitment to further open up China's capital markets. In their communication, the Shanghai Stock Exchange underscored the solid fundamentals and resilience of China's economy, even amid a complex international backdrop.

Meanwhile, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange released a separate statement highlighting its attentiveness to the opinions and suggestions of foreign institutions regarding China's stock markets. These discussions occur against the backdrop of a significant downturn that impacted Chinese markets at the onset of 2025.

As China's stock exchanges seek to bolster confidence and attract foreign investment, both bourses appear keen on leveraging international insights to navigate current market challenges and foster a more globally integrated capital environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)