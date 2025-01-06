Left Menu

Kerala High Court Rejects CBI Probe in Naveen Babu Case

The Kerala High Court dismissed a petition by Manjusha, the widow of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu, seeking a CBI investigation into his alleged suicide. The court maintained the ongoing SIT investigation, denying claims of political influence and lacking progress in the probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 11:09 IST
Kerala High Court Rejects CBI Probe in Naveen Babu Case
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a petition from Manjusha, the widow of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu, who sought a CBI investigation into his alleged suicide. The plea was rejected by Justice Kauser Edappagath, who instructed the DIG (Kannur) to supervise the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

Babu's death followed allegations of corruption leveled by CPI(M) leader and ex-Kannur District Panchayat President, Divya, during his farewell function. The allegations revolved around Babu's delayed approval of a petrol pump in Chengalai, which was sanctioned shortly after his transfer.

Manjusha argued that Divya's political influence might compromise the investigation's integrity. She also criticized the SIT for its lack of tangible progress. Following the dismissal, Manjusha announced plans to appeal, citing distrust in the current investigative process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025