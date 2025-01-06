Kerala High Court Rejects CBI Probe in Naveen Babu Case
The Kerala High Court has dismissed a petition from Manjusha, the widow of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu, who sought a CBI investigation into his alleged suicide. The plea was rejected by Justice Kauser Edappagath, who instructed the DIG (Kannur) to supervise the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.
Babu's death followed allegations of corruption leveled by CPI(M) leader and ex-Kannur District Panchayat President, Divya, during his farewell function. The allegations revolved around Babu's delayed approval of a petrol pump in Chengalai, which was sanctioned shortly after his transfer.
Manjusha argued that Divya's political influence might compromise the investigation's integrity. She also criticized the SIT for its lack of tangible progress. Following the dismissal, Manjusha announced plans to appeal, citing distrust in the current investigative process.
