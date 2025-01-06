Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on Tillu Tajpuriya-Parvesh Maan Gang

Delhi Police arrested three members of the Tillu Tajpuriya-Parvesh Maan gang, recovering weapons and ammunition. Deepak, Ankit, and Sagar were caught in Holambi Khurd following a tip-off. Deepak, involved in multiple crimes, orchestrated logistical support for the gang, while Ankit and Sagar were new recruits.

Updated: 06-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police made a significant breakthrough by arresting three members of the notorious Tillu Tajpuriya-Parvesh Maan gang. The suspects were apprehended in a carefully planned operation near the Holambi Khurd area, following a reliable tip-off received by the police.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Deepak (36), Ankit (24), and Sagar (24), with Deepak being a well-known figure with a history of criminal activities such as murder, extortion, and violations of the Arms Act. Deepak had been instrumental in providing logistical support and supplying arms under instructions from the gang's jailed leaders.

During the operation, police seized a pistol and 14 live cartridges from Deepak, another pistol with two live cartridges from Ankit, and a revolver along with 23 live cartridges from Sagar. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, emphasized that Ankit and Sagar are relatively new to the gang's operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

