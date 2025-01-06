Kerala Legislator P V Anvar Granted Bail Amid Vandalism Charges

Independent Kerala legislator P V Anvar has been granted bail by a local court in Malappuram district concerning charges of vandalising the District Forest Office (DFO). The court dismissed the police's request to keep Anvar in custody for continued investigations, instead accepting the MLA's petition.

Anvar is currently detained in Thavanur Central Jail and will be released following the formalities of the bail order, as confirmed by a police officer. Anvar was arrested on Sunday after allegedly leading a protest that resulted in vandalism at the forest office in response to a tribal man's death caused by an elephant attack.

A statement on Anvar's official Facebook page thanked supporters, indicating solidarity and looking forward to meeting them soon. The Nilambur police have charged Anvar and 10 others under various sections, including the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, for their involvement in the protest and subsequent violence against public servants.

(With inputs from agencies.)