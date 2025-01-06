Property Dispute Leads to Grisly Septic Tank Murders in Madhya Pradesh

Police in Madhya Pradesh have apprehended five individuals and detained a minor for their alleged involvement in the murder of four men. The bodies were discovered hidden in a septic tank, highlighting a gruesome crime sparked by a property dispute, as reported by officials on Monday.

According to a senior police officer, the deadly confrontation was ignited by a conflict between the main accused, Raja Rawat, and one of the victims over property. The confrontation escalated as three men were shot, while another was brutally assaulted and strangled.

The victims, who died following a party to celebrate the New Year, were found Saturday in a septic tank outside a house in Singrauli district. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the accused, who believed the deceased sided with Mahto in the property disagreement.

