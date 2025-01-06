Left Menu

Prashant Kishor's Arrest Sparks Controversy Over Bihar Exam Protest

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, was arrested for staging a 'fast unto death' protest against the Bihar Public Service Commission examination, which he claims was unfair. Refusing bail under 'unreasonable' conditions, Kishor vows to continue his protest demanding exam cancellation and a domicile policy while in jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:59 IST
Prashant Kishor's Arrest Sparks Controversy Over Bihar Exam Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, was arrested on Monday after organizing a 'fast unto death' protest deemed illegal by authorities. The protest targeted the recent Bihar Public Service Commission examination, which Kishor alleges suffered from question paper leaks.

Despite being offered bail under certain conditions, Kishor has refused due to what he claims are 'unreasonable' requirements, including having to admit guilt. He insists that his demonstration is not unlawful and pledges to continue his protest while in custody, demanding the exam's cancellation and policy changes.

Authorities escorted him to various medical facilities in Patna for assessments, which were not conducted. Kishor's party intends to challenge the bail conditions in higher courts, arguing they force an admission of guilt. The incident has intensified debates around exam integrity and governance in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025