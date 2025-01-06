Prashant Kishor's Arrest Sparks Controversy Over Bihar Exam Protest
Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, was arrested for staging a 'fast unto death' protest against the Bihar Public Service Commission examination, which he claims was unfair. Refusing bail under 'unreasonable' conditions, Kishor vows to continue his protest demanding exam cancellation and a domicile policy while in jail.
- Country:
- India
Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, was arrested on Monday after organizing a 'fast unto death' protest deemed illegal by authorities. The protest targeted the recent Bihar Public Service Commission examination, which Kishor alleges suffered from question paper leaks.
Despite being offered bail under certain conditions, Kishor has refused due to what he claims are 'unreasonable' requirements, including having to admit guilt. He insists that his demonstration is not unlawful and pledges to continue his protest while in custody, demanding the exam's cancellation and policy changes.
Authorities escorted him to various medical facilities in Patna for assessments, which were not conducted. Kishor's party intends to challenge the bail conditions in higher courts, arguing they force an admission of guilt. The incident has intensified debates around exam integrity and governance in Bihar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
