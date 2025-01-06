Prashant Kishor's Arrest Sparks Controversy Over Bihar Exam Protest

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, was arrested on Monday after organizing a 'fast unto death' protest deemed illegal by authorities. The protest targeted the recent Bihar Public Service Commission examination, which Kishor alleges suffered from question paper leaks.

Despite being offered bail under certain conditions, Kishor has refused due to what he claims are 'unreasonable' requirements, including having to admit guilt. He insists that his demonstration is not unlawful and pledges to continue his protest while in custody, demanding the exam's cancellation and policy changes.

Authorities escorted him to various medical facilities in Patna for assessments, which were not conducted. Kishor's party intends to challenge the bail conditions in higher courts, arguing they force an admission of guilt. The incident has intensified debates around exam integrity and governance in Bihar.

