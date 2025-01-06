Velenkosini Hlabisa Applauds Safe Return of Initiates in Matatiele

This past weekend, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, joined the community of Phamotse village in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, to celebrate the safe return of 114 initiates from initiation schools. The event, marked by traditional song and dance, brought together the local community, traditional leaders, and government representatives in a spirit of unity and cultural pride.

Minister Hlabisa was accompanied by Eastern Cape CoGTA MEC Zolile Williams, the leadership of Matatiele Local Municipality, and regional traditional leaders.

A Mixed Outcome: Celebration and Reflection

While celebrating the safe return of the initiates, Minister Hlabisa expressed condolences to the families of at least 28 initiates who tragically lost their lives in the Eastern Cape during the recent summer initiation season. He highlighted the need to address these losses urgently, calling on all stakeholders to work together toward a safer future for traditional initiation practices.

“This gathering serves as a reminder that our traditions and culture are meant to nurture and protect, not harm. The success we see today in Matatiele should motivate us to replicate these safe practices across the country,” said Hlabisa.

The Minister praised the role of local traditional leader Morena Tsheliso Lepheana in ensuring the safety and well-being of the initiates despite challenging conditions, including a heatwave that posed additional risks during the season.

Commitment to Zero Tolerance for Initiation Deaths

Hlabisa reiterated the government’s commitment to enforcing the Customary Initiation Act, warning that those who fail to adhere to norms and standards will face strict consequences.

“We must collectively declare zero tolerance for the deaths of initiates. This means rejecting any approach that undermines the sanctity of this age-old cultural practice. It is no longer acceptable for any lives to be lost,” Hlabisa emphasized.

Key Measures and Future Plans

The summer initiation season unfolded under extreme weather conditions, as predicted by the South African Weather Services (SAWS), necessitating extra precautions to ensure initiates remained hydrated and healthy.

The Minister outlined several measures and future plans to enhance safety in initiation practices:

Strengthening partnerships between government, traditional leaders, and community stakeholders.

Implementing rigorous training and monitoring for initiation school practitioners.

Ensuring access to medical resources and personnel during the initiation period.

Conducting awareness campaigns to educate communities about the Customary Initiation Act.

Broader Social Responsibility

In addition to addressing the challenges of initiation practices, Hlabisa urged traditional leaders to take an active stand against societal issues such as gender-based violence and child protection.

MEC Zolile Williams echoed the Minister’s sentiments, emphasizing that achieving safer initiation practices requires collective action from all stakeholders.

A National Priority

Minister Hlabisa announced plans for continued engagement with traditional leaders and other relevant entities to ensure the safety and dignity of all initiates. He also called for nationwide benchmarking of best practices, using Matatiele’s success as a model for other regions.

As South Africa navigates the complexities of preserving its cultural heritage, the commitment to safeguarding lives during traditional initiation stands as a priority for the government and communities alike.