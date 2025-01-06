Left Menu

Argentina's Risk Index Dips Below 600 for First Time Since 2018

Argentina's country risk index fell below the 600 basis point mark for the first time since 2018, signaling increased investor confidence. This index measures the yield spread between Argentine and U.S. bonds, indicating market perceptions of Argentina's debt risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:10 IST
Argentina's Risk Index Dips Below 600 for First Time Since 2018
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's closely-watched country risk index has dropped below the symbolically significant 600-basis-point threshold for the first time since 2018, according to market traders.

The index, which measures the spread between the yield on Argentine bonds and comparable U.S. debt instruments, reflects investors' confidence and views on the country's financial stability.

This latest shift brings the risk index to its lowest point since August 2018, a key indicator of Argentina's enhanced standing in the eye of global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025