Argentina's Risk Index Dips Below 600 for First Time Since 2018

Argentina's closely-watched country risk index has dropped below the symbolically significant 600-basis-point threshold for the first time since 2018, according to market traders.

The index, which measures the spread between the yield on Argentine bonds and comparable U.S. debt instruments, reflects investors' confidence and views on the country's financial stability.

This latest shift brings the risk index to its lowest point since August 2018, a key indicator of Argentina's enhanced standing in the eye of global markets.

