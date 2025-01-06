Left Menu

Shocking Arrest: Father Held for Assaulting Teen Daughter in Dombivali

A man in Dombivali is arrested for allegedly molesting and assaulting his teen daughter. Charged under the POCSO Act, he is accused of inappropriate behavior on specific dates and destroying the victim's belongings. The investigation continues.

Shocking Arrest: Father Held for Assaulting Teen Daughter in Dombivali
  • Country:
  • India

A man in Dombivali, Thane district, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and violating the dignity of his teenage daughter, according to police sources.

The arrest occurred on Sunday, with the accused facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which targets those who use criminal force against women intending to outrage their modesty. The charges also include voluntarily causing harm and mischief.

The accused reportedly molested the victim on December 30 and January 5, beat her, and set her clothes and books on fire. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

