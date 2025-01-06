Supreme Court Stresses on Justice Amid Societal Fear

The Supreme Court, on Monday, reinforced the critical role of the criminal justice system in maintaining societal order and protecting individual dignity. It highlighted the need to prevent fear created by crime from permeating society.

In dismissing an appeal from five convicts in a 2002 murder case, Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and P B Varale underlined the courts' responsibility to balance the interests of the accused with those of the state and society.

Despite inconsistencies in witness statements, the court declared the testimony credible, noting that the location of the victim's body was not a decisive factor to dismiss the prosecution's case.

(With inputs from agencies.)