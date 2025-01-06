High Drama at Telangana ACB: KTR Denied Legal Aid, Submits Statement Outside

High drama unfolded at the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) office on Monday when BRS Working President K T Rama Rao was summoned in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Formula E race case. The ACB denied Rao the assistance of his lawyer, pushing the BRS leader to submit his statement outside the office.

Official sources disclosed that after leaving the premises without meeting officials, the ACB issued fresh notice for Rao's appearance on January 9. Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court, which had reserved its decision on a petition filed by Rao to quash the FIR against him, is likely to pronounce its order on January 7. The court previously extended Rao's interim protection against arrest until the pronouncement.

Rao's statement to the ACB insisted on his right to legal representation, emphasizing concerns about possible statement manipulation by the state government. Allegations revolve around alleged payments, some in foreign currency, to conduct the Formula E race, resulting in an alleged government loss of about Rs 55 crore. However, the event scheduled for February 2024 was canceled after the Congress government took office in December 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)