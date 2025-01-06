Left Menu

Karnataka CM Hints at Potential Surrender of Naxal Activists

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suggested that some individuals involved in Naxal activities might surrender soon. Efforts by the state committee are being made to facilitate this process under a rehabilitation policy. Recent encounters highlight the ongoing struggle between Naxal groups and state forces.

Updated: 06-01-2025 21:47 IST

In a significant development, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has indicated the potential surrender of individuals involved in Naxal activities. Speaking to reporters, he expressed hope that these individuals would choose to join the mainstream and abandon their current path.

Efforts to facilitate this transition are being driven by a state committee tasked with implementing a rehabilitation policy for Left-wing extremists. This move comes amid reports of some Naxal groups expressing a desire to return to civilian life.

The Chief Minister's call for surrender follows the recent encounter where Maoist leader Vikram Gowda was killed by the Anti-Naxal Force. This highlights the ongoing tension and the state's commitment to curbing Naxal violence through strategic interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

