Tragic Elephant Attack: Kerala's Response to Tribal Man's Death

In Kerala's Nilambur district, a tragic elephant attack claimed the life of thirty-seven-year-old Mani, a member of a tribal community. The state government swiftly responded, providing financial assistance of Rs five lakh to his grieving family.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran personally visited Mani's family, navigating 18 kilometers through dense forest to reach their remote hamlet. This payment marks the first portion of a Rs 10 lakh compensation package promised by the wildlife department to support the bereaved family.

According to locals, Mani was returning from dropping his children at a hostel when the attack occurred. Despite the swift response of his brother, who carried him for over 1.5 kilometers to reach medical help, Mani did not survive. The unfortunate incident led to protests, including the vandalism of the DFO office by local activists.

