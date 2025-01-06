French Authorities Crack Down on Influencers: A Complex France-Algeria Narrative

In a series of high-profile arrests, French police have detained three Algerian social media influencers accused of inciting violence through their online content. This development comes against the backdrop of increasingly strained relations between France and Algeria, a former colony that gained independence in 1962.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau confirmed the most recent arrest on Sunday, highlighting the delicate nature of the nation's relationship with Algeria. One of the influencers allegedly shared a video with 138,000 TikTok followers deemed anti-Semitic by French authorities. This arrest, in Montpellier, follows similar actions in Grenoble and Brest.

Amid growing diplomatic tensions, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot emphasized France's ongoing pursuit of improved relations with Algeria. However, he expressed skepticism regarding Algeria's adherence to agreements made in 2022. With influencers facing serious charges, including supporting acts of terrorism, these events underscore the complexity of Franco-Algerian ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)