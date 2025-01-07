Left Menu

US Eases Restrictions in Support of Syria's Transitional Government

The US relaxed specific sanctions on Syria's transitional government, enabling humanitarian aid access following the ousting of Bashar Assad. The action emphasizes America's commitment to not obstructing basic human needs, amid ongoing challenges like widespread poverty and infrastructure damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washim | Updated: 07-01-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 02:22 IST
The US announced on Monday that it would ease some restrictions on Syria's transitional government to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid. This follows the ousting of Syrian leader Bashar Assad by Islamist insurgents last month. The US Treasury has issued a six-month general license, authorizing certain transactions with the Syrian government, including some energy sales and incidental transactions.

While the move does not completely lift sanctions on Syria, it indicates a limited show of support for the new transitional government. A statement from the Treasury Department emphasized that these actions underscore America's commitment to ensuring its sanctions do not hinder activities that address basic human needs, such as public services and humanitarian assistance.

The change comes after a meeting in Damascus between HTS leader Ahmad al-Sharaa and US diplomat Barbara Leaf, marking a significant step as the US navigates its diplomatic approach to Syria following Assad's departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

