Biden Administration Redirects Military Aid from Egypt to Lebanon
The Biden administration is redirecting $95 million in military aid from Egypt to Lebanon due to concerns over Egypt's human rights record. The aid supports Lebanese forces in maintaining regional stability and securing borders, with the shift welcomed by some U.S. lawmakers despite Egypt's role in Gaza aid efforts.
The Biden administration has announced the reallocation of $95 million in military aid initially designated for Egypt to Lebanon, as seen in a State Department notification to Congress. The decision addresses concerns regarding Egypt's human rights practices and aims to support the Lebanese armed forces.
Lebanon faces multiple security threats, including those posed by Hezbollah, and is upholding a ceasefire agreement with Israel. The funds will help professionalize the Lebanese military, enhance border security, and counter terrorism. The administration's decision follows objections from some Democratic lawmakers regarding Egypt's treatment of political prisoners.
The aid diversion aligns with the U.S. strategy of strengthening Lebanon as a critical security partner. Despite criticisms over military aid provisions to Egypt, this shift is expected to garner support in Congress. It reflects an effort to reallocate resources where they are deemed more effective in preserving regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- military aid
- Egypt
- Lebanon
- Hezbollah
- Israel
- human rights
- Congress
- security
- terrorism
ALSO READ
Inside Israel's Clandestine Operation Against Hezbollah: Exploding Pagers and Walkie-Talkies
Tragic Electrocutions Spark Human Rights Concerns in Tamil Nadu
When Covid pandemic struck, many countries that talk big on human rights backed down from helping poor countries: PM Modi.
Ceasefire Talks Narrow Divides in Israel-Hamas Conflict
Ben Cardin: Human Rights Advocate Reflects on Trump's Potential Policies