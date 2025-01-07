Biden Administration Redirects Military Aid from Egypt to Lebanon

The Biden administration has announced the reallocation of $95 million in military aid initially designated for Egypt to Lebanon, as seen in a State Department notification to Congress. The decision addresses concerns regarding Egypt's human rights practices and aims to support the Lebanese armed forces.

Lebanon faces multiple security threats, including those posed by Hezbollah, and is upholding a ceasefire agreement with Israel. The funds will help professionalize the Lebanese military, enhance border security, and counter terrorism. The administration's decision follows objections from some Democratic lawmakers regarding Egypt's treatment of political prisoners.

The aid diversion aligns with the U.S. strategy of strengthening Lebanon as a critical security partner. Despite criticisms over military aid provisions to Egypt, this shift is expected to garner support in Congress. It reflects an effort to reallocate resources where they are deemed more effective in preserving regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)