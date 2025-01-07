Left Menu

Justice for Jaahnavi: Seattle Officer Fired After Fatal Collision

Officer Kevin Dave has been dismissed from the Seattle Police Department after his patrol vehicle fatally struck Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula. Interim Police Chief Sue Rahr cited Dave's violation of department policies and dangerous driving as reasons for his termination. The case has been referred to the Seattle City Attorney’s office.

Updated: 07-01-2025 11:19 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a major decision, the Seattle Police Department has dismissed Officer Kevin Dave following a tragic incident where his patrol vehicle fatally struck 23-year-old Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula. The decision, announced by Interim Seattle Police Chief Sue Rahr, follows findings that Dave violated multiple departmental policies.

The collision occurred on January 23, 2023, when Dave was driving at high speeds to respond to a drug overdose call. Despite the intention to reach a potential victim swiftly, Rahr stated that the officer's decision-making fell short, resulting in a fatal outcome that could not be overlooked. The firing was necessitated, despite acknowledging no malign intent from Dave, to uphold the department's standards.

This development, along with the previous firing of another officer over insensitive remarks related to the incident, has been seen as a step towards justice by the Consulate General of India and Kandula's family. The case awaits further review by the Seattle City Attorney's office as community and family advocacy efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

