Dual Citizenship Dilemma: Pakistan's Bureaucratic Conundrum

A recent NA panel meeting in Pakistan unveiled that over 22,000 bureaucrats possess dual nationality, sparking national security concerns. Despite existing prohibitions for parliament members and judges, bureaucrats remain exempt. Proposed legislation seeks to address this loophole, amid calls for stricter regulations and detailed data tracking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A National Assembly panel revealed startling information on Monday, as it emerged that more than 22,000 bureaucrats in Pakistan hold dual nationality, prompting security concerns. Raja Khurram Nawaz chaired the committee meeting that raised the alarm on allowing dual citizenship, particularly for high-ranking officials.

The assembly's debate revolved around potential legislation to provide Pakistani passports to citizens from countries with dual nationality agreements with Pakistan. Abdul Qadir Patel noted the inconsistency, highlighting that while judges and parliamentarians are barred from dual citizenship, bureaucrats face no such restriction.

Further scrutiny was urged by Agha Rafiullah of the Pakistan Peoples Party, who demanded comprehensive statistics on dual nationality among Pakistanis. The meeting underscored tensions surrounding influential bureaucrats with foreign ties, urging reforms in the wake of national security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

