Karnataka's Push for a Naxal-Free State: Efforts for Maoist Surrender Intensify

The Karnataka government is intensifying efforts to encourage Maoists to surrender, aiming to make the state Naxal-free. Home Minister G Parameshwara has confirmed ongoing work at various official levels to facilitate this process, building on the government's established surrender policy and previous successful initiatives.

Amid reports of some Maoists expressing willingness to reintegrate into mainstream society, the state's emphasis is on reviewing and implementing surrender procedures. These efforts echo similar measures made during S M Krishna's tenure as Chief Minister, with current officials optimistic about reaching a decisive stage in negotiations.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged left-wing extremists to abandon violence and rejoin democratic society, assuring that the government's simplified procedures and policies will adequately support their transition. The push comes after the alleged encounter killing of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda, highlighting ongoing challenges in eradicating Naxal influence.

