South Korean Court Upholds Arrest Warrant for Yoon Suk Yeol
A South Korean court has reissued an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. Attempts to detain him have been obstructed by presidential security. Despite an injunction request by Yoon's lawyers to nullify the warrant, the court has maintained its decision to arrest him.
A South Korean court has reaffirmed an arrest warrant for the nation's impeached President, Yoon Suk Yeol, according to the country's corruption investigation agency.
Authorities aiming to question Yoon about insurrection charges face challenges as the warrant's execution remains hindered by a vast human chain of presidential security and military personnel guarding his residence.
This legal battle continues as Yoon's attempt to nullify the warrant through an injunction was dismissed by the court on Sunday, leaving the investigation unit resolute in their efforts to secure his arrest.
