South Korean Court Upholds Arrest Warrant for Yoon Suk Yeol

A South Korean court has reaffirmed an arrest warrant for the nation's impeached President, Yoon Suk Yeol, according to the country's corruption investigation agency.

Authorities aiming to question Yoon about insurrection charges face challenges as the warrant's execution remains hindered by a vast human chain of presidential security and military personnel guarding his residence.

This legal battle continues as Yoon's attempt to nullify the warrant through an injunction was dismissed by the court on Sunday, leaving the investigation unit resolute in their efforts to secure his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)