Left Menu

South Korean Court Upholds Arrest Warrant for Yoon Suk Yeol

A South Korean court has reissued an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. Attempts to detain him have been obstructed by presidential security. Despite an injunction request by Yoon's lawyers to nullify the warrant, the court has maintained its decision to arrest him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:01 IST
South Korean Court Upholds Arrest Warrant for Yoon Suk Yeol
Yoon Suk Yeol

A South Korean court has reaffirmed an arrest warrant for the nation's impeached President, Yoon Suk Yeol, according to the country's corruption investigation agency.

Authorities aiming to question Yoon about insurrection charges face challenges as the warrant's execution remains hindered by a vast human chain of presidential security and military personnel guarding his residence.

This legal battle continues as Yoon's attempt to nullify the warrant through an injunction was dismissed by the court on Sunday, leaving the investigation unit resolute in their efforts to secure his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025